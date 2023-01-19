The squad for the trip to Ceuta - FC Barcelona

The Copa de Rey is approaching its final stages. After winning their first trophy of the season, the Spanish Super Cup, Barça are aiming to go through to the quarterfinals in this competition. Spirits remain high as they are set to take on AD Ceuta on Thursday (8.00pm CET) in the Copa del Rey.

Christensen, solid at the back - FC Barcelona

Andreas Christensen has become a fundamental part of the Xavi Hernández game-plan. He gained huge amounts of praise for his performance in the Spanish Super Cup, but since returning from the World Cup he has featured in every game apart the cup tie at Intercity, and has started all of them apart from last week's game with Betis.

Lucas Román joins Barça Atlètic - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Club Ferro Carril Oeste have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Argentinian player, who signed a contract up to 30 June 2026, which includes a 400 million euro clause

Barcelona pressing for a Yannick Carrasco loan deal - SPORT

Xavi wants a replacement for Memphis Depay, who is going to Atletico Madrid, and Barca are working on it. They want Yannick Carrasco, who would like to play at Camp Nou. Atletico did not want to negotiate an exchange deal, but now Barca are looking at a potential loan, after Memphis’ switch was all but sealed.

Memphis Depay is leaving Barca for Atletico Madrid - SPORT

Memphis Depay is leaving Barca for Atletico Madrid. With the permission fo the club he did not attend training on Wednesday, ahead of the Copa del Rey clash with Ceuta on Thursday.

The numbers in the deal taking Memphis Depay from Barca to Atletico - SPORT

Memphis will officially become an Atletico Madrid player in a question of hours. The rams sounded when the player did not turn up at training, a sign his transfer to Atletico was going to happen.

Cases closed: Iñaki Peña and Balde's contracts with Barça all sorted - SPORT

Pending a few final details, the signatures and the official announcements, Barcelona consider the renewals of Alejandro Balde and Iñaki Peña closed. The Alicante goalkeeper's new deal could even be announced in the coming days.