WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO ALFONSO MURUBE!!! This tiny, cozy stadium in the Spanish territory of Ceuta in the African continent is the site of the Round of 16 clash between hosts Ceuta and Barcelona, who come into this one after winning the Spanish Super Cup looking to continue the good run of results and advance to the Spanish Cup quarterfinals with a win against the worst team in the Third Division. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 Copa del Rey, Round of 16

Date/Time: Thursday, January 18, 2023, 8pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 7pm GMT (UK), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Estadio Alfonso Murube, Ceuta, Spain

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera

VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, UK, India), Startimes Sports Arena (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!