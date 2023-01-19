Benfica & Atletico to rival Barcelona for Goncalo Guedes - report

Barcelona are reportedly pretty keen on signing Goncalo Guedes as a replacement for Memphis Depay but face competition from Benfica.

The Portuguese side have apparently already made an offer and want to take Guedes on loan, as reported by Relevo.

Diario AS reckon that Benfica AND Atletico are interested in Guedes but state the forward’s preference is to head to the Camp Nou.

Guedes began his career at Benfica before heading to Paris Saint-Germain and then on to Valencia before signing for Wolves.

The 26-year-old moved to Molineux in the summer on a five-year deal worth £27.5m but hasn’t really settled in the Premier League.

Guedes only has one goal and one assist from 13 Premier League matches and could well be tempted by a move.

A return to Benfica may appeal but it’s also been reported elsewhere that Guedes has already spoken to Xavi and would be happy to move to Camp Nou.

We’ve still got a few weeks left of the transfer window so you can bet we haven’t heard the last of this one yet.