 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Memphis Depay already in Madrid to seal Atlético transfer

The official announcement is expected soon

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Memphis Depay has flown this morning to Madrid, in anticipation of his transfer to Atlético Madrid. He is receiving a medical examination at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, and barring any surprises, he will be an Atlético player soon after.

He is expected to sign for the rest of the season plus two more years. Barcelona will receive three million euro plus another in bonuses, and an option to sign Yannick Carrasco for around 15 million to 20 million.

Atléti already has pictures and video to show of the player at their offices once the deal becomes official. Then, he will train under Diego Simeone for the first time this afternoon.

This training session comes a day after their 2-0 win over Levante in the Copa del Rey. As such, the starters will be in the gym, and Memphis is expected to train alongside the substitutes.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes