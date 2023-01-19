Memphis Depay already in Madrid to seal Atlético transfer

Memphis Depay has flown this morning to Madrid, in anticipation of his transfer to Atlético Madrid. He is receiving a medical examination at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, and barring any surprises, he will be an Atlético player soon after.

He is expected to sign for the rest of the season plus two more years. Barcelona will receive three million euro plus another in bonuses, and an option to sign Yannick Carrasco for around 15 million to 20 million.

Atléti already has pictures and video to show of the player at their offices once the deal becomes official. Then, he will train under Diego Simeone for the first time this afternoon.

This training session comes a day after their 2-0 win over Levante in the Copa del Rey. As such, the starters will be in the gym, and Memphis is expected to train alongside the substitutes.