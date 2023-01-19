Xavi confirms Ansu Fati will start against Getafe with Lewandowski suspended

Ansu Fati came off the bench to score against Ceuta on Thursday as Barcelona ran out 5-0 winners in the Copa del Rey.

Xavi confirmed after the match that Fati will be in the starting XI next time out when Barcelona take on Getafe in La Liga.

Barca are without Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, due to suspension for the game, and will look to Fati to provide the goals at the Camp Nou.

“We agreed that he would play half an hour because on Sunday he will start,” he said.

“He has come out and made a difference. He is once again the Ansu that we all want. In the next games he will be transcendental.”

Xavi also offered an update on the club’s transfer plans with Memphis Depay set to move to Atletico and the rumor mill getting excited about possible replacements.

“It wouldn’t be a tragedy if nobody came instead of Memphis. He asked me to leave because it was an opportunity for him,” he explained.

Goncalo Guedes is one player who has been linked with a move to Barcelona to replace the Dutchman, but the latest updates suggest he’s on his way to Benfica on loan.