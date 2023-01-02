Which Barcelona players are out of contract in 2023?

Barcelona have seven players who are out of contract in 2023 and therefore able to negotiate with other teams from today.

The most high-profile of course is captain Sergio Busquets. The midfielder’s future remains uncertain and we do not yet know what he will decide to do next.

What we do know is that Barcelona want him to stay. Both Xavi and president Joan Laporta have said as much which suggests there is an offer on table.

But the big question is whether Busquets wants to continue? He’s already seen Gerard Pique call it a day, has hung up his international boots and has admitted he’s tempted by MLS football.

Sergi Roberto is another player who has admitted he’d like to play in the United States in the future. However, he’s also said he wants to stay at Barcelona for now and claims the coaching staff agree. Another one-year deal looks likely for Roberto.

Two other players look like being handed extensions. Marcos Alonso has been tipped to sign a two-year deal after apparently impressing Xavi since his move from Chelsea in the summer. Back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena is also thought to be ready to sign on again.

Barcelona also have a decision to make with Arnau Tenas. The 21-year-old is also out of contract and will struggle for game time with both Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Pena ahead of him in the pecking order.

And then there’s Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin. Memphis has been linked with a January exit but it looks like he’s going to hang tight and walk away on a free at the end of the season.

Bellerin is also likely to join him in leaving Barcelona. The right-back has only started one La Liga game since moving in the summer on a one-year deal and doesn’t seem part of Xavi’s plans despite his lack of options in the position.