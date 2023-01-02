Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong surprised to be taken off against Espanyol

Frenkie de Jong was none too happy with Xavi’s decision to take him off before the end of Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Espanyol on Saturday.

The Dutchman started the game in midfield along with Pedri and Gavi, as Xavi opted to start with captain Sergio Busquets on the bench.

De Jong played 82 minutes but was then taken off late on and had a few grumbles about his substitution after the game.

The midfielder told LaLiga TV he had not expected to be taken off with the game level and Espanyol but added it “was the coach’s decision”.

De Jong has made 14 appearances in La Liga this season, starting 10 times but only playing 90 minutes on seven occasions.

Xavi is usually quick to shower praise on the Dutchman but does seem to be still struggling to get the best out of him on a consistent basis.