Recovery session to kick off 2023 - FC Barcelona

New Year and another training session for the FC Barcelona squad with Xavi Hernández's team working out at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. For the recovery session following the draw at Spotify Camp Nou against Espanyol, all the available first team players were available.

The schedule for January - FC Barcelona

The new year begins and Barça have a hectic month ahead. Xavi Hernández and the squad could potentially play eight games in only 25 days, providing they progress through rounds in the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona left reflecting on their five capital sins - SPORT

If Lewandowski does not score, few other players seem capable of doing so. In 30 minutes the team created over 20 chances and the only goal was netted by a centre-back. Espanyol and four and the game finished in a draw. Neither Raphinha, nor Ansu, nor Ferran, no Dembele were able to score.

Xavi not letting the team off the hook after draw - SPORT

Xavi was not happy with his team’s performance against Espanyol in the 1-1 draw at Camp Nou. “The draw is our fault, I don’t blame Mateu for anything, the fault of losing two points is ours. I have to be honest and that’s how I feel,” said the coach.

Barcelona to appeal Jordi Alba's red card during Derbi Barceloní - Football España

The performance of Antonio Mateu Lahoz during yesterday’s Derbi barceloní has been vehemently debated. In total, Lahoz handed out 16 yellow cards and two reds, to Barcelona’s Jordi Alba and Vinicius Souza of Espanyol, who were sent off within three minutes of each other. After the match, Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez criticised the referee’s performance.

Premier League club make offer for Barcelona's Ferran Torres - Football España

Ferran Torres is one of the players being considered for a move away from Barcelona. The 22-year-old has had a disappointing spell at the Blaugrana having joined from Manchester United last January. He has fallen down the pecking order at the club, behind the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, who joined last summer.

Premier League giants set to do battle for Raphinha - Football España

With the winter transfer window now open, clubs are free to sign players ahead of the second half of the season. This also means that clubs may sell, something that Barcelona may be forced to do in order to improve the financial situation at the club.