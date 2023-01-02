Barcelona loanee Nico Gonzalez suffers injury setback

Valencia have confirmed that Barcelona loanee Nico Gonzalez has suffered a fractured metatarsal that will keep him sidelined for some time.

Nico sustained the injury on New Year’s Eve against Villarreal. Valencia haven’t said how long he’ll be out for yet but it’s being reported he could miss two months.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Nico González has been diagnosed with a fracture of his fifth left metatarsal, suffered in the LaLiga game against Villarreal CF. The player and the Valencia CF medical team will assess treatment options for the injury.” Source | Valencia

The news is a blow for Nico who left the Camp Nou in search of minutes despite Xavi saying he wanted the youngster to stay.

The 20-year-old has gone on to make 13 appearances this season for Los Che in La Liga, with six of those coming as a starter.