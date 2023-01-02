Espanyol make formal Lewandowski complaint to RFEF after Catalan derby

Espanyol have submitted a complaint to the RFEF about Robert Lewandowski’s participation in the Catalan derby at the weekend.

Lewandowski was allowed to play at the last-minute after his three-match ban for his red card against Osasuna was put on hold.

The decision obviously riled Espanyol who threatened to boycott the game but ended up playing and coming away from the Camp Nou with a 1-1 draw.

However, the club have now written to the Spanish Federation to make it clear how unhappy they are that Lewandowski was cleared to play.

“Before the start of the match, the club notified in good faith both the referee of the match, Mr. Mateu Lahoz , and the RFEF itself about the presence in the rival eleven of footballer Robert Lewandowski, who had to serve a sanction after his sending off for a double yellow on the previous day of the championship,” the club said in a letter. “Espanyol, as per an announcement on the eve of the match, will use all the resources at its disposal to defend its interests and that of our fans, aware of the flagrant injustice that puts the essence of our competition at risk.”

It’s not clear what will happen next. Barcelona still don’t even know if Lewandowski will be able to play against Atletico next time out or if his three-match ban will be reinstated.