Ceuta 0-5 FC Barcelona: Fast forward to the quarters - FC Barcelona

Goals from Raphinha, Lewandowski (2), Ansu Fati and Kessie ensure comfortable passage through to the last eight of the Copa del Rey

FC Barcelona's possible quarter final opponents - FC Barcelona

There are just eight teams left in the hunt for the 2022/23 Copa del Rey. One of them is FC Barcelona, who overcame Ceuta on Thursday, and the other seven are all strong contenders too.

Ángel Alarcón makes first team debut - FC Barcelona

Avery special day for Ángel Alarcón as the young blaugrana made his first team debut on Thursday in the Copa del Rey game against Ceuta. The 18 year old becomes 'Made in la Masia' player number 198.

Xavi: 'I am proud of the team's attitude' - FC Barcelona

Barça coach expressed his satisfaction with the entire squad's work against Ceuta

FC Barcelona 3-1 Real Madrid: Super Cup finalists! - FC Barcelona

Barça have beaten Real Madrid in the women's Clásico, the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup, and will now face Real Sociedad for the title. They did after the teams were level after 90 minutes, and won their first game in extra time since 2019/20.

El Chiringuito: Gundogan will sign for Barca in June - SPORT

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will be a Barcelona player from June 30, according to Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito. Despite being important for Pep Guardiola, he is set to leave on a free contract and join the Catalans.

Memphis already training with Atletico as Barcelona exit confirmed - SPORT

Memphis Depay is already training with Atlético Madrid. That has been confirmed by images that various media published on Thursday where the Dutchman can be seen working with his new teammates.

Barcelona get a "surprise" two million euro windfall - SPORT

In a time of scarcity in which, beyond the famous levers, every euro that enters their coffers is gold, FC Barcelona has found itself with an atypical income of almost two million euros. And it does not come from a sale of a footballer or from a salary reduction, but from a court ruling in their favour for the illegal sale of merchandising products by a third party: Draps Center SL.

Barca looking for a Robert Lewandowski back up option - SPORT

A calm winter window was expected at Barcelona but Memphis Depay’s move to Atletico Madrid has left Barcelona looking for a new back up forward. Xavi will start the second half of the season with one less attacker unless the club can make a new signing.