Barcelona confirm Memphis exit and Yannick Carrasco option

It’s a done deal

By Gill Clark
Intercity v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Memphis Depay has completed his move from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid.

The Dutchman has signed on with Diego Simeone’s side until 2025 and will be presented later today.

Memphis was given permission to train with Atletico yesterday and the transfer has now been made all official.

Barcelona have revealed Memphis has left for a fee of 4 million euros and the club also has the option to sign Yannick Carrasco in the summer

“FC Barcelona and Club Atlético de Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Memphis Depay for the fee of 3 million euros plus one million in variables. The agreement includes a preferential but not compulsory purchase option for the player Yannick Carrasco.”

Source | FC Barcelona

Memphis leaves after making 42 appearances for the club, scoring 14 times and picking up two assists.

