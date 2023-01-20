Barcelona defender Bellerín turns down Everton move - report

Hector Bellerín, like most players, loves Barcelona. The right-back arrived at the Camp Nou this year, on a low wage, and his deal expires this summer without any guarantee of a future at the club.

The Spaniard made one thing very clear, he wouldn’t be moving this transfer window and especially wouldn’t be returning to the Premier League. Bellerin has reportedly already turned down offers to return to England this window and specifically multiple offers from Everton.

Bellerin has been more of a rotational piece with central defenders often taking his place in the right-back role. However, he clearly loves Barcelona, and even in a rotational role, it means something for him to be here.