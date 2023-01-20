Barcelona’s chances of signing Moukoko are waning - report

Barcelona have been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko in the last few months. The youngster’s deal expires in June and anyone who can arrive on a free is of particular interest to Barcelona.

Moukoko has also been linked to Chelsea and I’m sure other clubs in Europe, but given his contract is set to expire, Dortmund are making a press to get him wrapped up.

The latest out of Germany is that he and Dortmund are getting closer to a new contract and that it won’t include any kind of affordabe release clause either.

The new deal seems like it’ll run till 2026 with a €10m signing bonus and a €6m salary. This likely bodes quite poorly for Barcelona’s chances of signing him. Moukoko had been thought to be keen on Barca but it seems he’s about to put pen to paper with Domrtund.