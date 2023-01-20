 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves jailed for for alleged sexual assault

The Brazilian has been detained

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Pumas UNAM v FC Juarez - Torneo Clausura 2023 Liga MX Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has been detained by police in Spain amid allegations of sexual assault.

The allegations relate to an incident that occurred at a nightclub in Barcelona on 31st December.

Alves was taken into custody on Friday after answering a police summons and then appeared before a judge who ordered him to be remanded without bail.

The 39-year-old will now remain in custody until trial. A date has still not been specified.

The Brazil international has spoken previously about the incident and denied any wrongdoing.

“Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. And people who know me know that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying myself without invading the space of others.

“I don’t know who that lady is. You arrive at a bathroom and you don’t have to ask who’s there. I have never invaded anyone’s space. How am I going to do it with a woman or a girl? No, for God’s sake.”

Alves is one of football’s most charimatic players and successful players. He had two spells with Barcelona, winning six league titles and the Champions League three times.

