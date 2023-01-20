Former Barcelona star Dani Alves jailed for for alleged sexual assault

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has been detained by police in Spain amid allegations of sexual assault.

The allegations relate to an incident that occurred at a nightclub in Barcelona on 31st December.

Alves was taken into custody on Friday after answering a police summons and then appeared before a judge who ordered him to be remanded without bail.

The 39-year-old will now remain in custody until trial. A date has still not been specified.

The Brazil international has spoken previously about the incident and denied any wrongdoing.

“Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. And people who know me know that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying myself without invading the space of others.

“I don’t know who that lady is. You arrive at a bathroom and you don’t have to ask who’s there. I have never invaded anyone’s space. How am I going to do it with a woman or a girl? No, for God’s sake.”

Alves is one of football’s most charimatic players and successful players. He had two spells with Barcelona, winning six league titles and the Champions League three times.