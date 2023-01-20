Memphis Depay opens up on why he swapped Barcelona for Atletico

Memphis Depay has been presented as a new Atletico Madrid player after completing his move from Barcelona.

The Dutchman spoke at a press conference and was asked about why he’d decided to join Diego Simeone’s side.

“I had the experience of playing against them last year. I was impressed by the new stadium and the intensity with which they play, the fighting spirit,” he said. “We had a bad time, we lost. It’s a very big club and a good team. I’ve heard a lot of good stories about them. The club made it clear to me that they wanted me to be in the team.”

Memphis also revealed he had spoken to Antoine Griezmann about the club before deciding to take the plunge.

“I already spoke with Griezmann before coming. He told me a lot of good things and when I arrived it was not a surprise. It was as I expected. They welcomed me with open arms and everything was comfortable and pleasant. It’s a wonderful stadium and I’d like to play a game and experience the feeling.”

The new signing will now be hoping for regular minutes at Atletico after struggling for game time at Barcelona this season.