Barcelona told what to expect from new signing Lucas Roman

Barcelona have been told what to expect from new signing Lucas Roman by the president of his former club Ferro Carril Oeste, Daniel Pandolfi.

Roman will join up with Barcelona Atletic in a deal worth 1.2 million euros and that includes a 400m buyout clause.

The youngster is one of Argentina’s most highly-rated talents and Pandolfi reckons that are similiarites with you know who.

“Can I commit heresy? He has a lot of things from Messi. The scouts saw that. He has a short dribble, a mid-distance shot... obviously he is hundreds of kilometers away, but he has those characteristics,” he said.

Pandolfi also spoke about the deal and claimed that Barcelona have been tracking Roman for a while before deciding to bring him in during the January window.

“They had been following him for a while. He was in the Argentine sub16 and sub18, always advanced compared to his age. He made his debut in our team at the age of 16 and was always there to start,” Pandolfi assured. ”They pay 1.2 million and we reserve 15% of a future sale,” he added. “Barça will pay 2 million if the footballer plays 20 games, 3 if he reaches 30 or 4 if he reaches 40. The fee could reach a total of 5.2m euros.” Source | Cadena SER

Obviously the comparisons with Messi are never helpful for a young player, but it does show just how highly he is regarded at his former club.