Rumors: Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech ‘offers himself’ to Barcelona

Hakim Ziyech has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona because he’s worried about his game time at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea went on a January spending spree.

Diario Sport are reporting that Ziyech wants to replace Memphis Depay at the Camp Nou and has offered to move this winter.

Barcelona are thought to have been interested in Ziyech before, but it’s not clear if they will try to bring him in before the window closes.

Chelsea have been busy in January signing Joao Félix and Mykhailo Mudryk and they are expected to land Noni Madueke too.

The new arrivals are likely to spell bad news for Ziyech who has only started three Premier League games this season.

Xavi has said he wants a replacement for Memphis but also admitted after the win over Ceuta that if would not be “a tragedy” if the club failed to sign another attacker.