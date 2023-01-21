Barcelona confirm Alvaro Sanz exit

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Alvaro Sanz has left the club and signed for Mirandes.

The 21-year-old moves to the second division side but Barca have kept almost half of his rights.

Here are the details:

“FC Barcelona and CD Mirandés have reached an agreement on the transfer of Álvaro Sanz. The Catalan club retains 45% of the rights to the player.” Source | FC Barcelona

Sanz has been at Barcelona since 2015 and made his first-team debut last season against Mallorca. The midfielder went on to feature another three times but has now decided to move on.

The youngster has sent a goodbye message to supporters on social media.

“Dear Culers,

“Today it is time to separate our paths, which have been together for 7 and a half years.

“During all this time I will be eternally grateful to all the people who have been part of my professional career and especially at a personal level.

“I want to publicly thank all the people who have been by my side, teammates, coaching staff, club staff, managers, la masia and its staff, but of course... To all those fans who have always been there since my arrival.

“I highly value everything that I have come to achieve with this great entity, my professional debut both in local competition and at a European level

“Thank you very much, FC Barcelona for teaching me that a football club can be a family.

“I will always be one more cule wherever I go.”

Good luck, Alvaro Sanz!