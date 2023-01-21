FC Barcelona to face Real Sociedad in the quarter finals of the Copa del Rey - FC Barcelona

Following the wins over Intercity in the last 32 and over Ceuta in the last 16, Xavi Hernández's team now face Real Sociedad in the quarter finals of the competition following the draw which took place on Friday at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Agreement for the transfer of Memphis with Atlético Madrid - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Club Atlético de Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Memphis Depay for the fee of 3 million euros plus one million in variables. The agreement includes a preferential but not compulsory purchase option for the player Yannick Carrasco.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Getafe - FC Barcelona

LaLiga continues on Sunday with Barça at home to Getafe (kick off 6.30pm CET). This guide shows what the kickoff time will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Barcelona confirm they have an option to sign Yannick Carrasco this summer - SPORT

Barcelona have confirmed they have acquired an option to sign Yannick Carrasco in the summer. The Catalan club made the announcement as part of the deal that sees Memphis Depay move to Atletico Madrid for up to €4 million.

Bellerín doesn't want Premier League return, turns down Everton - SPORT

Héctor Bellerín is out of contract with FC Barcelona on June 30, 2023 and both parties have already decided that he will fulfill it to the letter. The full-back did not want to move in the January transfer window and the club is not in a position to incorporate another specialist for that position, either.

Wolves' Gonçalo Guedes 'escapes' Barça as Benfica return confirmed - SPORT

One of the options that Barcelona were contemplating to strengthen their squad in January has moved elsewhere. Memphis Depay's move to Atlético Madrid opens the door for a new forward to arrive and, this week, the option of Gonçalo Guedes had gained weight, but he has now signed for another club.

Xavi 'knew' Lewandowski was the key to Barcelona's project in April - SPORT

Voracious, hungry, insatiable, maverick, ambitious... Use any adjective you want. Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, focuses on his own business: scoring goals without stopping and increasing his personal statistics.