Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique could replace Tite as Brazil boss

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is reportedly in talks to replace Tite as boss of the Brazil national team.

Lucho is said to be on Brazil’s shortlist and a meeting is “being lined up behind the scenes for the next few weeks,” according to UOL Esporte.

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues will head to Europe to meet with potential candidates and try to find a new coach.

The report reckons Lucho is pretty excited about the opportunity and has already spoken to Ronaldo about taking over the job.

Ronaldo also thinks it’s a good idea which could help seal the deal. However, Lucho is not the only name on the list and there are other candidates.

Tite stepped down from the Brazil post after World Cup 2022, while Lucho also left the Spain job and was replaced by Luis de la Fuente.

Brazil are said to be keen on having a new man in place by the end of February - will it be Luis Enrique?