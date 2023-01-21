Kessie will not leave Barcelona in January - report

Franck Kessie will not leave Barcelona in the January transfer window despite speculation claiming he could be off this winter.

The midfielder has struggled to make much of an impact since joining, leading to rumors he could be offloaded in a swap deal in January.

Inter have been linked with a move for Kessie, while Premier League big-spenders Chelsea have also been said to be keen on the midfielder in recent days.

Kessie’s agent has made it clear the Ivorian does not want to go and it seems Barcelona have now decided he can stay.

Relevo are reporting that Kessie had a meeting with the club today where it was decided he would stay until at least the end of the season.

Xavi talked up the summer signing in his press conference ahead of Getafe.

“Franck is an important player for me: a dynamic player, physical player. It’s not easy to adapt to a new philosophy. I remember it happened with Abidal, Keita and Yaya,” he said.

“I remember similar signings coming from a different philosophy. He is adapting well, he will have minutes. The game he played in Ceuta is the level he has to show in the future.”

Kessie did impress last time out with two assists and a goal against Ceuta and will be hoping for more first-team minutes at the weekend.