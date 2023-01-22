The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana continue their La Liga journey with a home game against Getafe at Camp Nou, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Setgi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 10. Ansu Fati, 22. Raphinha, 38. Ángel Alarcón

Xavi continues to deal with a rare but welcome run without any injury concerns, so the only two absences for this one are due to suspension: Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are both banned from the next two league matches, and with the departure of Memphis Depay the coach once again calls up Ángel Alarcón from the under-19 squad to provide depth in attack.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Fati, Gavi

The match kicks off at 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!