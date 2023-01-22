 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AC Milan want to lower Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest’s asking price - report

The defender’s future remains uncertain

By Gill Clark
US Lecce v AC MIlan - Serie A Photo by Donato Fasano/Getty Images

AC Milan reportedly want to discuss Sergino Dest’s future with Barcelona and are hoping to renegotiate the puchase option in his clause.

Dest moved to the Serie A side on loan at the start of the season after being told he wasn’t in Xavi’s plans for the new campaign.

Milan seem to be thinking of making the move permanent but aren’t too keen on the 20 million euro purchase option in the loan agreement, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Rossoneri want to reduce the price as they think it’s far too high. Milan are also thinking about the possibility of another loan.

The report reckons Barca aren’t really keen on reducing Dest’s price and think there may be other clubs in for the USMNT star this summer.

Roma and two Premier League clubs are thought to be keen which means Barca are confident their asking price will be met.

