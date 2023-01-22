The FC Barcelona squad for the visit of Getafe - FC Barcelona

The league returns for Barça after their recent exploits in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Sunday's game in La Liga is at Spotify Camp Nou and Getafe are the visitors with kick off at 6.30pm CET.

Super Cup and Sergio Busquets to be honoured prior to FC Barcelona v Getafe - FC Barcelona

The first game of 2023 at Spotify Camp Nou is going to be all the more special due to pre-game tributes both to the victory in the Spanish Super Cup and the 700th appearances made by Sergio Busquets. The stadium will also be marking the start of the Chinese Year of the Rabbit.

CD Calahorra 0-1 Barça Atlètic: Second win in a row - FC Barcelona

Atough match saw Rafa Márquez' team beat bottom side CD Calahorra 0-1 for their first away win for two months. Estanis Pedrola scored the only goal in 9th minute of the first half of a very even game. The unbeaten run now stretches to three wins and one draw.

Dortmund veto Barca lower buy-out clause in new Moukoko deal - SPORT

Youssoufa Moukoko has renewed his Borussia Dortmund deal until 2026 to keep growing with the German club, but hopes one day he can play for Barca. The player was negotiating with the Catalans but in the end preferred to prioritise getting more minutes. Per Sport1 in Germany, his agents tried to add a lower release clause for Barca into this deal but Dortmund vetoed it.

Gerard Pique could help bring Dani Parejo to Barcelona - SPORT

Dani Parejo has been on Barcelona's radar for a long time, and the player himself said it a year ago - that he had the chance to join when Valverde was in charge.

Barcelona will take up option to sign Carrasco from Atletico in summer - SPORT

Yannick Carrasco will play for Barcelona next season. The Catalan club only have a purchase option for the player, but the decision on his arrival has been made and there is a sporting and economic OK for the operation to be carried out. Barça have already conveyed to Carrasco and his camp calm and confidence for the near future.

AC Milan want to negotiate a Sergiño Dest discount with Barcelona - SPORT

Sergiño Dest will not play for Barcelona again because he is definitively not part of the club's plans. Another issue is where his final destination will be. AC Milan, where he is on loan, don't want to pay the €20 million purchase option and will ask Barça for a reduction, as reported by 'La Gazzetta dello Sport'.

Barcelona's top priority is to stop Ronald Araujo leaving for free - SPORT

The LaLiga-imposed salary limit is causing a real headache for Barcelona. There is minimal room and efforts are focused on registering Gavi, Iñaki Peña and, above all, Ronald Araujo's new contracts. The absolute priority is that of the central defender and it will now be done with all probability or certainty before June 30 to prevent him from being able to leave for free.

Thomas Tuchel waiting for chance to coach Barcelona or Real Madrid - SPORT

Thomas Tuchel would like to coach in the Spanish League. The German manager is waiting for specific proposals, although his desire is to sit on the bench of Barcelona or Real Madrid, according to 'Sky Germany'. He has been unemployed since his unexpected departure from Chelsea earlier this season.

Chelsea are open to swapping Ziyech for Barcelona midfielder Kessie - SPORT

Xavi Hernández has made it clear he would like to have a replacement for Memphis Depay and the club has several names on the table. One of them is Hakim Ziyech, who has been offered and for whom Chelsea would be willing to trade for Franck Kessié if necessary. The midfielder is on the transfer list for the Londoners.