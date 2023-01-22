Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen suffers injury scare against Getafe

Barcelona are sweating on Andreas Christensen’s fitness after seeing the center-back taken off at half-time against Getafe on Sunday in La Liga.

Christensen started the game at the Camp Nou but reportedly asked to be taken off after feeling a little discomfort in his hamstring.

It seems just a precautionary change at the moment but it will be of concern ahead of some testing games in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Christensen has really shone for Barcelona in recent weeks and appears Xavi’s first choice in central defense alongside Ronald Araujo.

Of course the Barcelona coach does have other options but he certainly won’t want to lose Christensen as we head towards the business end of the campaign.

Barcelona take on Real Sociedad in midweek in the cup before heading to Girona at the weekend in La Liga.