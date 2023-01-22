Pedri tells Barcelona where to improve after narrow Getafe win

Barcelona beat Getafe 1-0 on Sunday in La Liga thanks to a single goal from Pedri.

As expected, it was a hard-fought game but the three points keep Barca at the top of the table and ahead of Real Madrid.

Pedri spoke after the match and admitted his team are happy with the three points but know they must get better at killing games off.

“Getafe are a difficult team to play against,” he said. “They put a lot of players behind the ball. We got the goal but then we didn’t have enough of the ball. “We need to improve in terms of closing games down. We got the three points, they are an important three points, coming off the back of the Super Cup win so we are happy. “It’s clear the objective this season is to win the league. We have to keep trying to pick up the points.”

Barcelona now go on to face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey in midweek. La Real head to the Camp Nou in serious form, having won their last nine games in a row.