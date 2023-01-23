FC Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Three more points - FC Barcelona

After three weeks of away trips, including visits to two different continents, Barça were back at Spotify Camp Nou for the first time in 2023 on Sunday night. And the one against Getafe might not have been their most dynamic performance, but they got the job done and will be spending another week at the top of the Liga table regardless of what Real Madrid do in Bilbao later on.

Spotify Camp Nou celebrates Spanish Super Cup and Sergio Busquets' 700 games - FC Barcelona

Latest trophy paraded before Getafe game and President Joan Laporta presents captain with commemorative shirt

Real Sociedad 0-3 FC Barcelona: Super champions - FC Barcelona

Barça are coming back from Merida with the Spanish Super Cup after beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the final. It's the third time in four years that there have been blaugrana ribbons on the trophy

Third Super Cup for a magnificent FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Salamanca 2020, Las Rozas 2022 and Merida 2023. The city in Extremadura was the third to witness Barça winning the Spanish Super Cup, a competition that since it adopted a Final Four format in 2020 has been synonymous with FC Barcelona.

Barça's Xavi on Getafe win, Ansu's performance & Christensen update - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez conceded his side were not at their best as they beat Getafe 1-0 at Camp Nou on Sunday. Pedri scored the only goal of the game as Barça maintained their three point lead at the top of the table despite hitting top form.

Barcelona coach Xavi clears up his comments on Dani Alves case - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez started his post-Getafe press conference with an apology for comments he made on Saturday. Xavi said he "felt bad" for Dani Alves after the former Barça defender was held in custody without bail for alleged sexual assault.

Xavi gives the nod to Marcos Alonso contract renewal - SPORT

Marcos Alonso will stay at Barca although the deal over his renewal is yet to be completed. The coach and the sporting staff have given the nod to him staying and negotiations will take place in February, once the January market is dealt with. We will have to see whether he stays on for one or two more years.

Barca have decided to try and sign young starlet Gloukh - SPORT

Barcelona have decided to join the fight for Israeli midfielder Oscar Gloukh, one of the most promising players out there. The reports the club have got have been good and they have given the green light to take on the deal in June.