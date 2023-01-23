Barcelona negotiating for 19-year-old Flamengo right-back - report

FC Barcelona are currently negotiating with Flamengo for Wesley, a 19-year-old right-back prospect, according to reports in Brazil.

He has made only four appearances for the senior team, but he’s considered one of the promising players in Flamengo’s U20 team. His full name is Wesley França.

It’s expected that he would split time between the B team and the senior team in Catalonia. Wesley’s agents are said to be going to Rio to negotiate his exit from Flamengo.

He recently renewed his contract with the Brazilian team. The deal originally ran out in 2023 but is now in effect until 2025. He would sign on a one-year loan and then there is a fixed price that would make the move permanent.

At the moment, Barcelona’s right-back spot is in a state of flux. Jules Koundé, a centerback, has made the most (11) starts in that spot this season. Sergi Roberto has made 8, and he is going to be 31 soon. Héctor Bellerín, signed in the summer, has only 3 starts. Alejandro Balde has 5 starts at right-back, but he’s the team’s #1 left-back. Ronald Araujo can also play there but is mostly deployed as a centerback.