Conflicting reports arise on whether Lionel Messi will renew with PSG

A report from Barcelona and a report from France contradict each other on the question of whether Lionel Messi will renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Up until now it had been said that Messi was likely to stay at PSG when his contract ran out this season. Gerard Romero, a well known Barcelona-based journalist and streamer, however, said something else today.

“Leo Messi’s renewal with PSG is not so certain, and it doesn’t seem he will renew,” Romero said.

He was quick to point out that things could change in the future but “as of today, Leo Messi’s intention is to not extend his contract with PSG.”

The stated reason for the change of plans was that the FIFA World Cup victory had changed Messi’s priorities going forward.

But Arthur Perrot, who works in Paris for RMC Sport, directly contradicted the report. His response to the story was simple: two red X emojis.

If Messi did not continue at PSG, FC Barcelona would be one of the most logical spots. After all, it’s the club he intended to play for his entire career. However, his relationship with the club’s management is not currently the best.

There has been a longstanding rumor that he could join Inter Miami, and recently that he could get a massive paycheck going to Saudi Arabia. But as things stand, it’s expected that he’d continue in the top 5 leagues longer before going to another continent.