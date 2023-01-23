Arsenal set to battle Barcelona for signing of Martín Zubimendi - report

Arsenal are still keen on signing Martín Zubimendi in the summer, after their advances were rebuffed during the current transfer window, according to the latest rumors.

But FC Barcelona are also keenly interested in the player. It’s said both the manager, Xavi, and the club president, Joan Laporta, see him as the perfect successor to Sergio Busquets.

It’s said that Zubimendi did not want to leave his current team, Real Sociedad, in the middle of the season. However, it’s expected that since that will no longer be the case in the summer, he will get his big move.

He will be put the test against Barcelona on the pitch Wednesday as La Real will visit the Camp Nou for the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Real Sociedad are currently third in La Liga and on a winning run. This will be a stern test for the blaugrana as well.