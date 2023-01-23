Barcelona think they won’t be able to sign anyone this transfer window - report

The top brass at FC Barcelona are pessimistic about the chances of signing a new player to strengthen the team in the winter transfer window, according to a new report.

There was hope that with the sale of Memphis Depay to Atlético Madrid, Barcelona would have space under the league’s Financial Fair Play regulations to make a new signing. But so far, it seems that La Liga is unwilling to give the team any space to maneuver.

La Liga’s financial controls are stronger than UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations and have been a source of annoyance for many Spanish teams.

Barcelona’s financial and legal experts thought they would have around 3.5 million to make new signings, but the league has told them they have much less than that. The club has reportedly been surprised by that, since Memphis was sold and Gerard Piqué retired since the last transfer window.

Even with some salary cap space to make deals, Barcelona would have needed to sign a player for a relatively small salary. Someone like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last year, who came on a reduced salary and was a free transfer from Arsenal.

So even if they were given permission by the league, it would be hard to find a player like that who was of a high enough quality to contribute. For those reasons combined, the likelihood of Barcelona picking up a fresh face for the first team is low.