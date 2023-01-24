Lewandowski set for reunion with referee Gil Manzano in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash

Robert Lewandowski is set for a reunion with referee Gil Manzano in midweek when Barcelona face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey.

Manzano will take charge of the game and is the ref who red-carded Lewandowski against Osasuna. The sending off ended up with the striker being hit with a three-match ban.

Lewandowski’s gesture as he walked off the field did not go down well with the match official, who included it in his report, and ended up seeing the striker hit with an extended ban.

Barcelona’s top scorer has already made it clear how annoyed he was with the ban and also how the gesture was intended for Xavi.

“An excessive sanction, too severe. It’s too long,” he said. “But it wasn’t for him, it was for the coach, everyone knows it, because it was in his direction and not the referee.”

Lewandowski probably won’t be relishing coming up against Manzano again, let’s hope there are no more red cards on Wednesday night at Camp Nou.