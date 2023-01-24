Barcelona discussing move for Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque - report

Barcelona have been busy discussed a move for Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque during a meeting with Deco.

Relevo report Barcelona want to sign the Atlético Paranaense striker for “less than 25 million euros” despite the club’s ongoing financial problems.

That may take some doing, and the report acknowledges that Barca may need to resort to “creative formulas” to seal a deal.

Roque is contracted to the Brazilian side until 2027 but Deco is said to have a fairly good relationship with the club’s president.

Barcelona seem to be targeting young and exciting South American stars currently and are also thought to be in talks with Flamengo right-back Wesley.

The Catalans have previously missed out on Endrick, who signed for Real Madrid, with Xavi making it clear he was really keen to bring the starlet to the Camp Nou.

Roque is yet another wonderkid to emerge from Brazil and has previously been linked with a host of clubs including Man Utd, PSG, Madrid and, weirdly enough, West Ham.