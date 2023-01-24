Recovery at Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

After beating Getafe at Spotify Camp Nou, the Barça squad returned to training on another sunny but crisply cold morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

The Copa del Rey resumes this Wednesday and after wins over Intercity and Ceuta, Barça now face La Liga opposition in the shape of Real Sociedad with kick off at 9pm CET at Spotify Camp Nou.

Marc-André Ter Stegen, safe as houses - FC Barcelona

Marc-André Ter Stegen is still having a near-perfect season and is one of the key reasons why his team is flying high at the top of the league table. The 1-0 defeat of Getafe on Sunday means that the German goalkeeper has now kept clean sheets in an amazing 13 of 17 league games played. He has the best goalkeeping record in Europe's main leagues, both in absolute terms and for his shots to saves ratio.

Barca could wear new 'senyera' kit against Girona on Saturday - SPORT

Barca might wear a new kit against Girona on Saturday at Montilivi. The Blaugrana want to take advantage of the Catalan derby to wear the Senyera colours.

Mateu Alemany and Deco sealing the arrival of Wesley to Barcelona - SPORT

As GloboEsporte put forward and SPORT have now confirmed, Barcelona are negotiating over the signing of Wesley, a promising 19 year old right back at Flamengo.

Barcelona in contact with Marco Asensio over free transfer in the summer - SPORT

Marco Asensio, a Real Madrid player for seven seasons, is negotiating a new deal. His contract ends on June 30 and Florentino Perez has presented him with a renewal offer... at a low price. At the moment, the two parties have not reached an agreement because the player's demands are greater than what the Madrid president is willing to offer.