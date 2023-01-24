Barcelona keeping tabs on Juventus players ahead of summer transfer window - report

The football world was shocked, or laughing, at Juventus getting docked 15 points in Serie A. The Old Lady is now in pretty serious economic trouble being out of the Champions League places and could be interested in selling off some of its more profitable players for some cash.

A report from Sport details how Barcelona are keeping an eye on multiple Juve players. It takes an economically challenged club to recognize an economically challenged club, and Barca are ready to pounce.

Manuel Locatelli, Fabio Miretti, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa, and Dusan Vlahovic are some of the players who’re mentioned as being ones Barca are keen on. Good luck to all involved in these negotiations.