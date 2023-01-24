Barcelona Femeni to appeal Copa de la Reina expulsion

Barcelona have issued a strong statement after it was confirmed earlier today that the women’s team have been kicked out of the Copa de la Reina.

The Catalan giants, and Sevilla, have both been eliminated after fielding ineligible players. In Barca’s case, it was the appearance of Geyse Ferreira that caused the problem.

However, Barca aren’t all that happy with the decision and plan to appeal.

Here’s the club’s statement:

“FC Barcelona announces that the Club is to continue to fight for the Women’s team’s rights after they were sanctioned by the Competition Committee for fielding an ineligible line-up, with an appeal to be presented in due course. “Should the sanction not be revoked on appeal, FC Barcelona will take every possible action, as it is considered that the line-up ended up being deemed ineligible due to technicalities in this case.”

It’s a stark contrast from Xavi’s statements earlier in the day. The boss of the men’s team said it was the club’s mistake and they should accept it and move on.