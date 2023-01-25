FC Barcelona squad for Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

Coach Xavi Hernández names his players for the quarter final tie at Spotify Camp Nou

FC Barcelona statement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are to continue to fight for the Women's team's rights after they were sanctioned by the Competition Committee for fielding an ineligible line-up

Real Sociedad duo David Silva & Mikel Merino to miss Barça Copa clash - SPORT

David Silva and Mikel Merino are the two biggest casualties in Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad squad to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Barça coach Xavi not expecting January signings but ruling nothing out - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, with eight days to run in the January transfer window, left the door open to the possibility of a signing, although he conceded it is complicated due to the financial situation.

Xavi brands Gavi criticism nonsense: Is it from the creators of the Villarato? - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez launched a staunch defence of midfielder Gavi following criticism in recent days. It has been suggested the Barca player is too rough at times on the pitch and gets away with a lot, an idea which was ridiculed by Xavi.

Barça will negotiate Sergio Busquets' renewal after the January window - SPORT

Barcelona will turn their attention to Sergio Busquets's future in February, something that the player has already known for a few weeks, so there is maximum peace of mind between all parties.

Barcelona will try until the last minute to sign a forward in January - SPORT

Barcelona will not give up on signing in the January window despite the fact that both the sporting committee and the coaching staff are aware that the salary margin is minimal to make any incorporation.

Barcelona eye Juventus stars after Italian side hit by 15 point deduction - SPORT

The 15-point deduction that Juventus have received for the 'capital gains case', still appealable, has caused a real earthquake at the Italian club.