WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a big Copa del Rey quarterfinal between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, who face off in a high-profile Cup tie with a spot in the semi-finals at stake. Barça are unbeaten in January and look for another win to get closer to another title, but Sociedad are in the middle of a wonderful season and would love to spoil the Blaugrana’s party in front of their home fans. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 Copa del Rey, Quarterfinals

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

VAR: José María Sánchez Martínez

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, UK, India), Startimes World Football (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!