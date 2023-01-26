FC Barcelona 1–0 Real Sociedad: Demb-olé! - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are through to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey after winning by a single goal against a stubborn Real Sociedad side that strangely only got stronger after having a man sent off late in the first half.

60th Copa del Rey semi final for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona 7-0 Levante Las Planas: Record-breaking win - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona women just can't stop achieving amazing things. And today they not only blasted their way past local rivals Levante Las Planas but also achieved something that no top flight men's or women's team has ever done before. Fifty wins in a row!

Fifty league wins in a row! - FC Barcelona

Atletico Madrid, alert to Ferran Torres's situation at Barca - SPORT

Ferran Torres could be an option for Barca to sell in the summer. The forward has not earned a regular start at Camp Nou, and other clubs will be interested - he could be a good source of funds. Xavi likes the Spanish winger but money could talk.

Barca waiting for the nod from La Liga to register Gavi with new number - SPORT

Barcelona are not set to sign anyone in January, but they will be able to register two new players as first teamers - Inaki Pena, who took the No 13 instead of 26, and Gavi, who will get the No 6 instead of 30.

Barca discuss Raphinha's future with Deco - SPORT

Barcelona’s sports staff met with Deco this week to speak about the Brazilian market and also the present and future of Raphinha at the club. Barcelona are not satisfied with the winger’s performance, although they accept he needs time to adapt.