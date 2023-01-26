Henry recommended Ten Hag to Barcelona before Xavi was appointed

Thierry Henry spoke out this week and revealed that he attempted to persuade his former club Barcelona to give Erik ten Hag a shot at the job before he ended up at Manchester United. The Frenchman said that he believes Ten Hag is incredible and recommended to Laporta he should be the man to succeed Koeman.

“I will be honest I am a big fan of Ten Hag and I like him very much. He is the coach I recommended to [club president, Joan] Laporta after Koeman got sacked at Barca. He is a genius,” he said. “You give one more year to Ten Hag and back him in the market, United will be a force to be reckoned with. No disrespect to Sir Alex but if Ten Hag gets it right at United, they will play more attractive football than they played under Sir Alex Ferguson.” Henry | Source

There’s no doubt Ten Hag has turned United around in a short time, would he have been successful at Barcelona?