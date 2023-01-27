When is the Copa del Rey semi-final draw and who could Barcelona face?

Barcelona are safely through to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey after a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Xavi’s side will discover their next opponents when the semi-final draw is made on Monday, January 30 at the headquarters of the RFEF.

The draw takes place at 1pm local time and we will bring you all the latest as soon as it happens right here.

Osasuna are also in the draw after seeing off Sevilla, courtesy of Ez Abde, while Athletic beat Valencia to make it into the last four.

The final spot was taken by Real Madrid afte Los Blancos beat Atletico after extra-time in the final tie of the round.

So, these are the four teams left in the tournament:

Barcelona

Osasuna

Real Madrid

Athletic

Now we are at the semi-final stage the ties revert back to being two-legged affairs. The first legs are scheduled for 7-9 February and the return legs are set to take place on 1-3 March.

Who do you fancy meeting next culers?