Barcelona rumor round-up: Sergino Dest, Ez Abde, Wesley and Joao Cancelo latest

Barcelona ‘betting on’ Abde

Today’s rumors kick off with a little update about Ez Abde. The rumor mill seems to have remembered he exists after seeing him score for Osasuna in the Copa del Rey.

The update comes from Sport who declare boldly that Barcelona are “betting on” Abde for next season and will hand him a place in the first-team squad.

Barcelona want the winger to do pre-season with the squad too and “barring the arrival of a huge offer” he will get the chance to show Xavi what he can do.

Sergino Dest to return?

Over at Marca there is word that Barcelona are getting a little bit worried about Sergino Dest’s future at AC Milan and “fear” he will come back to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Dest hasn’t really been doing the business at the San Siro during his loan spell, and right now the Rossoneri look unlikely to cough up his 20 million euro purchase option.

The right-back clearly isn’t in Xavi’s plans for the future though, meaning if he does come back the club will simply try to offload him again.

Barcelona keeping tabs on Cancelo

And talking of full-backs, there’s also talk about Barcelona keeping tabs on Joao Cancelo’s situation at Manchester City.

The defender could possibly leave the club at the end of the season and is likely to attract interest from clubs across Europe.

Barcelona are, of course, mentioned even though he’s likely to be way out of their financial reach but that does not bother the rumor mill one jot.

Wesley ‘insists’ on Barcelona

And finally we end with news that Flamengo right-back Wesley is simply insisting on a move to Barcelona.

The teenager has told his agents to keep on talking to the Catalans in the hope of getting a deal over the line before the transfer window closes.

Barcelona have little wiggle room financially and so have offered a one-year loan plus a non-mandatory purchase option but that has not gone down well with Flamengo.