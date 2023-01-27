Back to work after cup win - FC Barcelona

All smiles after beating Real Sociedad at Spotify Camp Nou in Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarter final, Xavi and his squad were back at work the morning after at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Dembélé in fine form - FC Barcelona

The best of Ousmane Dembélé has certainly emerged since Xavi Hernández took his seat in the Spotify Camp Nou dugout. And on Wednesday night, his winning goal against Real Sociedad was the perfect gift for his coach on his 43rd birthday.

Rolfö extends stay until 2026 - FC Barcelona

Fridolina Rolfö has signed an extended contract with FC Barcelona until 30 June 2026. The Swedish forward's deal with the club was due to expire at the end of the current season, but three years were added to her stay this Thursday morning in the office of president Joan Laporta.

Barcelona are alert to a possible Joao Cancelo opportunity - SPORT

Barcelona want a right-back in the summer market. There are various names on the table and Joao Cancelo is joining them. The player wants to leave Manchester City after his fourth season in the Premir League. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is keeping Barcelona up to date.

Barcelona betting on Abde with confidence for next season - SPORT

Ez Abde was Osasuna's hero in extra-time, firing them into the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Sevilla. It shows his loan at the club is a success. Barcelona have been closely following him and will bet on him next season, giving him a place in the first team squad.

Barcelona want to tackle Ousmane Dembele's renewal from Feb - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele is flying again at Barca. Xavi has always backed him and their work is bearing fruit. The club want to renew his deal and will work on it calmly once the January window ends.

Alejandro Balde: The objective is to lift the Copa del Rey - SPORT

Alejandro Balde spoke after Barcelona's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad to reach the Copa del Rey semis. "Our objective is to win this trophy," said Balde. "We had four games to go, and now, three."