Barcelona extend Marcos Alonso’s contract until 2024

Barcelona have confirmed that Marcos Alonso has signed a one-year contract extension with the Catalan giants.

The defender moved to Barcelona in the summer from Chelsea on a one-year deal but will now stay for a second season at the Camp Nou.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement for the player to extend his contract until 30 June 2024. The buyout clause has been set at 50 million euros. “The event at which pen was put to paper took place this Friday in the offices at Spotify Camp Nou, with president Joan Laporta in attendance along with first vice-president Rafa Yuste, the vice-president for the economic area Eduard Romeu, director of football Mateu Alemany and director of sport Jordi Cruyff.” Source | FC Barcelona

Alonso has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far for Xavi’s side, playing at left-back and in the middle of the defense, scoring against Espanyol and Viktoria Plzen.