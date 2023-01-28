The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel a few miles up north for a La Liga game against Catalan rivals Girona, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 10. Ansu Fati, 22. Raphinha, 38. Ángel Alarcón

Barça continue to navigate a busy month without any injury concerns which is excellent news, but Xavi will be without two of his attackers for this one as Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres will serve the final game of their suspensions, which means under-19 star Ángel Alarcón is once again part of the list to provide depth in attack.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araujo, Eric, Alba; Kessie, De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Fati, Dembélé

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!