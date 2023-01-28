Last session before the derby - FC Barcelona

Friday saw the team back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The players gathered for the final training session before the 4.15pm CET kick-off against Girona on Saturday. They were also joined by youth players Astralaga and Alarcón, the latter fresh from signing a new contract through to 2025.

When and where to watch Girona v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

This Saturday brings a local derby away to Girona in La Liga. It's an early 4.15pm start local time and the global guide below shows what that means in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Barça pays tribute to its roots with the 'senyera' front and centre on the new kit - FC Barcelona

Presented with the slogan '+ Catalunya + Barça', the kit will be sold exclusively in Barça Stores from Saturday 28 January, and will be worn for the first time in a competitive game against Girona FC at Montilivi

Xavi says in his Barça squad 'everyone is important' - FC Barcelona

The blaugrana boss looks ahead to the trip to Girona on Saturday in La Liga with changes a possibility in the starting line up

Marcos Alonso staying until 2024 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement for the player to extend his contract until 30 June 2024. The buyout clause has been set at 50 million euros.

Ángel Alarcón staying until 2025 - FC Barcelona

Striker Ángel Alarcón has reached an agreement to extend his contract with FC Barcelona through to 30 June 2025, two more seasons than his previous contract has stipulated. Now part of the U19 setup, he'll be joining Barça Atlètic next season. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros.

Barcelona will make decisions on four key contract renewals in February - SPORT

February will be a month of big decisions about the players whose contracts are expiring at Barcelona. The Catalan club have strictly followed their planning priorities, closing strategic renewals such as Balde's, Iñaki Peña's and Marcos Alonso's.

Barcelona have lost hope of signing Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi - SPORT

Martin Zubimendi was Xavi Hernández's big request for the next season. The Barcelona coach was convinced that the Real Sociedad midfielder was the ideal player to play in front of the defense and sporting director Jordi Cruyff endorsed a move.