WELCOME TO THE ESTADI MONTILIVI!!! The cozy home of Girona in Catalonia is the site of an important La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to go six points clear at the top of the table for at least 24 hours. But it won’t be easy against a young and talented Girona side who will no doubt look to play their best against their Catalan rivals. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 19

Date/Time: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz

VAR: Jose Luis Munuera Montero

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 4 (Canada), Not Available (UK, Spain), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!