Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin ‘open’ to Sporting move - report

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin is reportedly wanted by Portuguese side Sporting if Pedro Porro leaves before the January window closes.

Porro has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham, although it’s not clear if Spurs are willing to meet the Portuguese side’s £40 million price tag.

The Athletic are reporting that if Porro does head to north London then Sporting will try and land Bellerin and have already explored the possibility of signing the right-back.

Bellerin is said to be “open” to the idea of heading to Portugal after struggling for game time during his first season at Barcelona.

The former Arsenal man has only started one La Liga game for Xavi’s side, with Jules Kounde seeming to be the preferred choice at right-back currently.

Bellerin’s contract expires at the end of the season too and there seems little chance of Barcelona extending his deal for another campaign.