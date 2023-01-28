 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dembele forced off injured for Barcelona against Girona

The Frenchman departed in the first half

Girona v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona lost Ousmane Dembele to injury in the first half of Saturday’s La Liga clash against Girona on Saturday.

Dembele was once again in the starting line-up but only lasted 25 minutes at Estadi Montilivi after pulling up and asking for a change.

The attacker appeared to have injured his right thigh and was replaced by Pedri.

Barcelona will be hoping it’s not too serious a problem as Dembele has been a key player this season after recovering his best form.

The Frenchman had seemed to have put his injury problems behind him too, becoming a regular in the starting XI and making 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

