Dembele forced off injured for Barcelona against Girona

Barcelona lost Ousmane Dembele to injury in the first half of Saturday’s La Liga clash against Girona on Saturday.

Dembele was once again in the starting line-up but only lasted 25 minutes at Estadi Montilivi after pulling up and asking for a change.

The attacker appeared to have injured his right thigh and was replaced by Pedri.

Barcelona will be hoping it’s not too serious a problem as Dembele has been a key player this season after recovering his best form.

The Frenchman had seemed to have put his injury problems behind him too, becoming a regular in the starting XI and making 28 appearances in all competitions this season.